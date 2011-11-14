MUMBAI Nov 14 India copper futures are likely to add to last week's gains by more than 2 percent on Monday morning following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended steady at 384.50 rupees per kg.

* London copper rose on Monday after Greece and Italy appointed new leaders and seem on track to roll out austerity measures to avert a euro zone and global financial meltdown.

* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee and the fragile euro zone with caution as leaders warned they might not be able to leverage the region's bailout fund as much as they wanted to.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to edge higher at open but stay below their last week's record high in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended steady at 28,886 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a record OF 29,123 rupees on Nov. 9.

* Global gold edged up, extending gains from the previous session, as change in the political leadership in Italy and Greece rekindled hopes on euro zone's resolution to the debt crisis, fueling risk appetite in markets.

* Equities and commodities rose after Italy and Greece rushed to form new governments to save the indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)