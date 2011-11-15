MUMBAI Nov 15 India copper futures are
likely to open a tad higher on Tuesday following similar trend
overseas, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for November delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 1.1 percent higher
at 388.75 rupees per kg.
* London copper edged up, buoyed by news that China was
pushing ahead with efforts to boost the development of electric
cars, which may result in a spike in copper demand.
* But euro zone woes continue to keep investors on their
toes after Italy's five-year bond yields rose to a record
euro-era high, fuelling fears that high borrowing costs would
hamper the nation's efforts to trim its debt.
GOLD
Gold futures are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday
moving in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX
last ended 0.2 percent higher at 28,938 rupees per 10
grams.
* Overseas spot gold prices traded a little lower on
Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian bond auction
focused on the scope of the task faced by new governments in
Italy and Greece in keeping the region's sovereign debt crisis
under control.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)