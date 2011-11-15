MUMBAI Nov 15 India copper futures are likely to open a tad higher on Tuesday following similar trend overseas, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 1.1 percent higher at 388.75 rupees per kg.

* London copper edged up, buoyed by news that China was pushing ahead with efforts to boost the development of electric cars, which may result in a spike in copper demand.

* But euro zone woes continue to keep investors on their toes after Italy's five-year bond yields rose to a record euro-era high, fuelling fears that high borrowing costs would hamper the nation's efforts to trim its debt.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday moving in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 0.2 percent higher at 28,938 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas spot gold prices traded a little lower on Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian bond auction focused on the scope of the task faced by new governments in Italy and Greece in keeping the region's sovereign debt crisis under control. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)