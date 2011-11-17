MUMBAI Nov 17 India copper futures are likely to extend previous session's losses on Thursday morning following global leads, although a weaker rupee could limit the decline, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.47 percent lower at 391.60 rupees per kg.

* Copper in London fell after France and Germany clashed over the European Central Bank's (ECB) role in handling the euro zone debt crisis, stirring doubt about the region's ability to solve its problems.

* France and Germany clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating crisis, while the bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, making investors grow increasingly nervous.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to fall futher from their all-time high on Thursday following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 0.6 percent lower at 28,996 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas spot gold edged lower, tracking losses in riskier assets, as the markets remain jittery over the euro zone debt crisis while the bloc's political wrangling continues. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)