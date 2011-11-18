MUMBAI Nov 18 India gold futures are likely to edge higher on Friday, recovering form their previous session's nearly 2 percent losses, helped by a weaker rupee amid steady overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last closed 1.9 percent lower at 28,449 rupees per 10 grams.

* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, fell past 51 per dollar on Friday for the first time in nearly 32 months.

* Global gold traded steady, after falling 2.4 percent in the previous session as worries about the escalating euro zone debt crisis triggered a sell-off in riskier assets that spilled into precious metals.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to follow overseas markets and a weaker rupee and open a tad higher on Friday, after losing 2.5 percent in the last session, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery closed 2.5 percent lower at 381.95 rupees per kg.

* London copper was 0.63 percent higher at $7,517.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)