MUMBAI Nov 18 India gold futures are
likely to edge higher on Friday, recovering form their previous
session's nearly 2 percent losses, helped by a weaker rupee amid
steady overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange last closed 1.9 percent lower at 28,449
rupees per 10 grams.
* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, fell past 51
per dollar on Friday for the first time in nearly 32 months.
* Global gold traded steady, after falling 2.4 percent in
the previous session as worries about the escalating euro zone
debt crisis triggered a sell-off in riskier assets that spilled
into precious metals.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to follow overseas markets and a
weaker rupee and open a tad higher on Friday, after losing 2.5
percent in the last session, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for November delivery
closed 2.5 percent lower at 381.95 rupees per kg.
* London copper was 0.63 percent higher at
$7,517.50 a tonne.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)