MUMBAI Dec 5 India copper futures are likely to open flat on Monday morning following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended flat at 407.95 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures were little changed after rallying last week for the first time in five weeks.

* Traders will eye the movement in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.

Gold

Gold futures are likely to open a tad higher on Monday morning following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the MCX last ended steady at 29,198 rupees per 10 grams.

* Gold prices in the global markets edged higher, after posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)