MUMBAI Dec 22 India gold futures are
likely to tread water in early trades on Thursday as a drop in
the overseas markets is seen outweighing depreciation of the
local currency, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.21 percent lower at
27,809 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.
* International spot gold prices inched down in thin trade
on Thursday as investors remained sceptical of the euro zone's
ability to tackle its debt crisis after the European Central
Bank's latest moves to keep credit flowing in the region.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. The
rupee fell in early trade on Thursday as doubts about solving
the euro zone debt crisis heightened the prospect of foreign
funds outflows from riskier assets.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to edge higher following a firm
world market and stoked by a weaker rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX closed up 0.44 percent at 398.1 rupees per kg in the
previous session.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.27 percent to $7,475 a tonne by 9:29 a.m., after gaining
2.7 percent in the past two days. Prices have fallen 23 percent
this year, the first annual drop in three.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)