MUMBAI Dec 22 Gold prices in India, the
world's top buyer, eased tailing soft overseas prices, but not
enough to attract buyers in a traditionally lean demand period,
dealers said.
* The most-active February gold contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.13 percent lower at 27,774 rupees
per 10 grams by 3:36 p.m.
* "Jewellery demand is very weak due to Khar Mass.
Investment demand was also weak. Only a few people were showing
interest in coins and bars," said an official at Ahmedabad based
Zaveri and Co, a retail jeweller. Khar Mass is a month in the
Hindu calendar, observed from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14, considered
inauspicious for gold buying and starting new ventures.
* International spot gold prices inched down in thin trade
on Thursday as investors remained sceptical of the euro zone's
ability to tackle its debt crisis after the European Central
Bank's latest moves to keep credit flowing in the region.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The Indian rupee
fell on Thursday as doubts about solving the euro zone debt
crisis heightened the prospect of foreign funds outflows from
riskier assets.
* A Reuters poll of 20 hedge fund managers, economists and
traders showed international spot gold prices are expected to
fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and they
are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later
2012 at the earliest.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,900 28,115
Silver .999/kg 53,190 54,133
At 3:07 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
==============================================================
Feb gold 27,745 -64
Mar silver 53,286 +138
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)