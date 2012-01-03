MUMBAI Jan 3 Gold demand in India, the world's top consumer of the metal, stayed weak on Tuesday after prices in the local market rose more than 1 percent, tracking gains in the world market.

* At 5:40 p.m., the most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 1 percent at 27,655 rupees per 10 grams, after touching 27,699 rupees earlier in the day.

* International spot gold rallied on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in the euro against the dollar after the price hit its lowest in nearly six months last week in a flurry of year-end speculative selling.

* "Year began on a weak note. Yesterday demand was weak and today wasn't different. Jewellers and other investors were not interested in buying at the current level," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.

* The Khar Mass period also dampened the mood, dealers said. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14 that is considered inauspicious for gold buying and starting new ventures.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold, ended at 53.21/53.22 to a dollar, compared with Monday's close of 53.30/31, aided by positive local shares and a rise in appetite for riskier assets.

* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2011, cutting full-year imports by 8.4 percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit demand, the head of India's leading bullion body said.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday ==========================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,700 27,220

Silver .999/kg 51,920 50,645

At 5:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change ================================================================

Feb gold 27,652 +270

March silver 52,312 +982 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)