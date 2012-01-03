India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 3 Gold demand in India, the world's top consumer of the metal, stayed weak on Tuesday after prices in the local market rose more than 1 percent, tracking gains in the world market.
* At 5:40 p.m., the most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 1 percent at 27,655 rupees per 10 grams, after touching 27,699 rupees earlier in the day.
* International spot gold rallied on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in the euro against the dollar after the price hit its lowest in nearly six months last week in a flurry of year-end speculative selling.
* "Year began on a weak note. Yesterday demand was weak and today wasn't different. Jewellers and other investors were not interested in buying at the current level," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
* The Khar Mass period also dampened the mood, dealers said. Khar Mass is a month in the Hindu calendar from Dec. 16 to Jan. 14 that is considered inauspicious for gold buying and starting new ventures.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold, ended at 53.21/53.22 to a dollar, compared with Monday's close of 53.30/31, aided by positive local shares and a rise in appetite for riskier assets.
* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2011, cutting full-year imports by 8.4 percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit demand, the head of India's leading bullion body said.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday ==========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,700 27,220
Silver .999/kg 51,920 50,645
At 5:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change ================================================================
Feb gold 27,652 +270
March silver 52,312 +982 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Pakistan overcame a familiar attack of batting nerves to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in a see-saw Group B game at Sophia Gardens to set up a Champions Trophy semi-final with hosts England back in Cardiff on Wednesday.