A shopkeeper shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery shop in Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI India gold futures are likely to extend losses past their lowest level in a week, following a similar trend in global markets, though expectations of weak rupee could keep the downside limited, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 0.88 percent lower at 28,847 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a week's low of 28,750 rupees, a level last seen on December 6.

* Spot gold slid to a seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a 2.6 percent decline in the previous session.

* The rupee, which hit a record low on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning following a similar trend overseas, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 1.2 percent lower at 407.95 rupees per kg.

* London copper was steady in early Asian trading on Tuesday after posting its biggest decline in three weeks in the previous session.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)