Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
MUMBAI India gold futures are likely to extend losses past their lowest level in a week, following a similar trend in global markets, though expectations of weak rupee could keep the downside limited, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 0.88 percent lower at 28,847 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a week's low of 28,750 rupees, a level last seen on December 6.
* Spot gold slid to a seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a 2.6 percent decline in the previous session.
* The rupee, which hit a record low on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning following a similar trend overseas, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 1.2 percent lower at 407.95 rupees per kg.
* London copper was steady in early Asian trading on Tuesday after posting its biggest decline in three weeks in the previous session.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
