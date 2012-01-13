MUMBAI India gold futures are likely to ease from their highest level in a week, following overseas markets and a rising rupee back home, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended almost flat at 27,665 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,816 rupees, a level last seen on January 6.

* Comex gold for February delivery was down 0.56 percent at $1,638.5 an ounce.

* The rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metal, which is quoted in dollars.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall by more than a percent, from their highest level in more than three months, mirroring overseas markets and a higher rupee back home, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 2.3 percent higher at 416.80 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 418.80 rupees, a level last seen mid- September.

* London copper slipped in Asian trading, snapping three days of gains, as buying by Chinese consumers of the industrial metal slowed before the start of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)