MUMBAI Gold futures in India are likely to open a tad higher on Tuesday, extending gains from their highest level in nearly six weeks following overseas markets, though a strong rupee could weigh later in the session.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.25 percent higher at 28,059 rupees per 10 grams on Monday, after hitting a high of 28,094 rupees, a level last seen on December 21.

* Global gold ticked up, heading for its biggest monthly increase since August.

* The rupee, which strengthened on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. <INR/>

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad higher following global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 1.05 percent lower at 421.20 rupees per kg on Monday.

* London copper inched up on Tuesday, heading for its biggest gain in three months.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)