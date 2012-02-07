Gold bars are seen in a jewellery shop in Lucknow January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

MUMBAI India's gold futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday morning, following overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could weigh on prices later, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended up 0.16 percent at 27,936 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.

* Global gold was trading steady $1,720.70 an ounce, as investors remain focused on the development in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metals, which are quoted in dollars. <INR/>

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower following global markets and the stronger rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.12 percent lower at 418.85 rupees per kg on Monday.

* London copper was trading 0.46 percent lower at $8,471 a tonne on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)