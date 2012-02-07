Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI India's gold futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday morning, following overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could weigh on prices later, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended up 0.16 percent at 27,936 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.
* Global gold was trading steady $1,720.70 an ounce, as investors remain focused on the development in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metals, which are quoted in dollars. <INR/>
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower following global markets and the stronger rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.12 percent lower at 418.85 rupees per kg on Monday.
* London copper was trading 0.46 percent lower at $8,471 a tonne on Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
