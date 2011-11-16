MUMBAI Nov 16 India copper futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains on Wednesday morning on firmness in the London market and weak Indian rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 1.21 percent higher at 393.45 rupees per kg.

* London copper rose on Wednesday on positive economic data from the United States, but prices are expected to be reined in by lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

* The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday to hit a fresh near 32-month low as fears that Europe's debt crisis were deepening boosted demand for dollars, pummelled the euro and sent local shares down.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open steady as weakness in rupee is seen outweighing drop in the world market, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 0.81 percent higher at 29,171 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas spot gold prices fell more than half a percent on Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread to France, the bloc's second-largest economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save their economies. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)