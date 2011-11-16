MUMBAI Nov 16 India copper futures are
likely to extend the previous session's gains on Wednesday
morning on firmness in the London market and weak Indian rupee,
analysts said.
* The most-active copper for November delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 1.21 percent
higher at 393.45 rupees per kg.
* London copper rose on Wednesday on positive economic data
from the United States, but prices are expected to be reined in
by lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
* The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday to hit a fresh near
32-month low as fears that Europe's debt crisis were deepening
boosted demand for dollars, pummelled the euro and sent local
shares down.
GOLD
Gold futures are likely to open steady as weakness in rupee
is seen outweighing drop in the world market, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX
last ended 0.81 percent higher at 29,171 rupees per 10
grams.
* Overseas spot gold prices fell more than half a percent on
Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt
crisis could spread to France, the bloc's second-largest
economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save their
economies.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)