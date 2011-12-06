MUMBAI Dec 6 India copper futures are likely to fall by more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday morning, following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 411.85 rupees per kg, up 0.95 percent on the day.

* London copper fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after S&P warned it may downgrade euro zone countries.

* Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade on the credit ratings of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this week.

Gold

Gold futures are likely to open flat on Tuesday following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.5 percent lower at 29,047 rupees per 10 grams.

* Spot gold traded steady on Tuesday, after posting its biggest daily loss in two weeks in the previous session on fears of a possible mass credit rating downgrade for euro zone nations by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)