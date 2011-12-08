MUMBAI Dec 8 India copper futures are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday morning, recovering partially from recent losses as they follow global markets, analysts said.

* The most active copper contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.09 percent lower at 408 rupees per kg. The contract had shed more than a percent on Monday's trade.

* The London copper futures contract edged 0.43 percent higher in Asia trading on Thursday.

* Investors will be looking ahead to the potential impact on global demand of a European Union summit aimed at resolving a crippling euro zone debt crisis.

Gold

India gold futures are likely to open lower on Thursday in step with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold contract for February delivery on the MCX ended 1.01 percent higher at 29,247 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session, echoing the global trend.

* Global gold in the overseas markets inched lower, tracking a slightly weaker euro.

* Indian demand is currently slack, analysts say, contrary to the usual trend in the fourth quarter which is the traditional wedding season when gold buying can be strong. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)