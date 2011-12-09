MUMBAI Dec 9 India copper futures are likely to open steady on Friday, as a drop in the rupee is seen outweighing weakness in the London market, analysts said.

* The most active copper contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.43 percent lower at 406.25 rupees per kg.

* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell 1 percent in early trades on Friday, dragged by the dip in euro and local equities.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.32 percent to $7,685 a tonne by 9:25 a.m.

GOLD:

India gold futures are likely to edge higher due to a fall in the rupee and as overseas markets were steady, analysts said.

* The most-active gold contract for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.52 percent lower at 29,096 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session, echoing the global trend.

* International spot gold prices traded steady on Friday, as investors watched the progress of a crucial European Union summit with dwindling confidence that it would produce a cure for the two-year-old debt crisis.

* Indian demand is currently slack, analysts say, contrary to the usual trend in the fourth quarter which is the traditional wedding season when gold buying can be strong. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)