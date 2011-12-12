MUMBAI Dec 12 India gold futures are
likely to extend fall by more than a percent on Monday morning
following weak global leads, although a weaker rupee could keep
the downside limited, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.16 percent lower at
29,106 rupees per 10 grams.
* Gold in the overseas markets fell by more than a percent
on Monday to a two-week low.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to fall by more than 1 percent on
weak overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper contract for February
delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 412.70 rupees per kg.
* London copper prices fell on Monday, erasing some of the
previous session's gains, as scepticism about Europe's moves
towards fiscal union offset optimism that China's appetite for
the metal will grow.