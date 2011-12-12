MUMBAI Dec 12 India gold futures are likely to extend fall by more than a percent on Monday morning following weak global leads, although a weaker rupee could keep the downside limited, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.16 percent lower at 29,106 rupees per 10 grams.

* Gold in the overseas markets fell by more than a percent on Monday to a two-week low.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall by more than 1 percent on weak overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper contract for February delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 412.70 rupees per kg.

* London copper prices fell on Monday, erasing some of the previous session's gains, as scepticism about Europe's moves towards fiscal union offset optimism that China's appetite for the metal will grow.