BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA nod from U.S. FDA for saxagliptin tablets
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 13 India gold futures are likely to extend losses past their lowest level in a week, following a similar trend in global markets, though expectations of weak rupee could keep the downside limited, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.88 percent lower at 28,847 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a week's low of 28,750 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6.
* Spot gold slid to a seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a 2.6 percent decline in the previous session.
* The rupee, which hit a record low on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning following a similar trend overseas, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 1.2 percent lower at 407.95 rupees per kg.
* London copper was steady in early Asian trading on Tuesday after posting its biggest decline in three weeks in the previous session. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage: