MUMBAI Dec 14 India gold futures on
Wednesday morning are likely to fall past the most in more than
a week following weak overseas markets, but the record lows of
the rupee could limit the losses, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.08 percent higher at
28,871 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a low of
28,750 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on Dec. 6.
* U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in
nearly two months.
* The rupee, which slumped to its record low for the third
straight session in a row, plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower on Friday morning
following similar trend overseas, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended flat at 408.25 rupees per kg.
* London copper fell for a third straight session on
Wednesday as investors scrambled into safer dollar holdings.
* The Indian rupee at its record low could limit losses
later, analysts said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)