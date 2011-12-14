MUMBAI Dec 14 India gold futures on Wednesday morning are likely to fall past the most in more than a week following weak overseas markets, but the record lows of the rupee could limit the losses, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.08 percent higher at 28,871 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a low of 28,750 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on Dec. 6.

* U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly two months.

* The rupee, which slumped to its record low for the third straight session in a row, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower on Friday morning following similar trend overseas, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 408.25 rupees per kg.

* London copper fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors scrambled into safer dollar holdings.

* The Indian rupee at its record low could limit losses later, analysts said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)