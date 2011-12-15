MUMBAI Dec 15 India gold futures are likely to rebound on Thursday morning after shedding nearly 2.5 percent in the previous session as a drop in the rupee to record low lifted landed cost of imported gold, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 2.38 percent lower at 28,183 rupees per 10 grams.

* International spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper, dropped to another record low versus the dollar on Thursday as concerns heightened slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher following similar trend in the London market and on the rupee's weakness, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended down 2.57 percent at 397.75 rupees per kg.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rebounded 1 percent to $7,279 a tonne, regaining some ground after prices tumbled more than 5 percent overnight. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)