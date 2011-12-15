MUMBAI Dec 15 India gold futures are
likely to rebound on Thursday morning after shedding nearly 2.5
percent in the previous session as a drop in the rupee to record
low lifted landed cost of imported gold, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 2.38 percent lower at
28,183 rupees per 10 grams.
* International spot gold wallowed near a 2-1/2-month low on
Thursday after dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as
investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid
the year-end rush to liquidate positions.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper,
dropped to another record low versus the dollar on Thursday as
concerns heightened slowing domestic growth will spur further
capital outflows.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open higher following similar
trend in the London market and on the rupee's weakness, analysts
said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended down 2.57 percent at 397.75 rupees per kg.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rebounded 1 percent to $7,279 a tonne, regaining some ground
after prices tumbled more than 5 percent overnight.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)