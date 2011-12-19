MUMBAI Dec 19 India gold futures are
likely to edge higher on Monday as a weak rupee, which lifted
the landed cost of imported gold, is seen outweighing a drop in
international market, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.52 percent lower at
27,636 rupees per 10 grams.
* International spot gold prices fell as much as 0.8 percent
on Monday, extending their biggest weekly loss in nearly three
months last week, as rating agency Fitch's warning on
downgrading France kept investors on the edge about the
situation in Europe.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper,
slipped early on Monday following a broad selloff in Asian
currencies against the dollar.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to fall tracking a drop in the
London market, though the rupee's weakness is seen limiting the
downside, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended up 0.41 percent at 393.2 rupees per kg.
* London copper futures fell on Monday as fears over
possible credit rating downgrades in Europe stoked worries the
region may take longer to pull out of its two-year sovereign
debt crisis, dragging down global economic
growth.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)