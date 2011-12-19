MUMBAI Dec 19 India gold futures are likely to edge higher on Monday as a weak rupee, which lifted the landed cost of imported gold, is seen outweighing a drop in international market, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.52 percent lower at 27,636 rupees per 10 grams.

* International spot gold prices fell as much as 0.8 percent on Monday, extending their biggest weekly loss in nearly three months last week, as rating agency Fitch's warning on downgrading France kept investors on the edge about the situation in Europe.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper, slipped early on Monday following a broad selloff in Asian currencies against the dollar.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall tracking a drop in the London market, though the rupee's weakness is seen limiting the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended up 0.41 percent at 393.2 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures fell on Monday as fears over possible credit rating downgrades in Europe stoked worries the region may take longer to pull out of its two-year sovereign debt crisis, dragging down global economic growth. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)