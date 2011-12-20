India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Dec 20 India gold futures are likely to rise for a second straight day on Tuesday morning on a slight upside in the world market, while a weakening rupee at home lifting the landed cost of imported gold, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.2 percent higher at 27,692 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.
* International spot gold struggled to breach $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors remained nervous over the progress of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, while a firmer dollar may cap gains in bullion.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper, weakened early on Tuesday on fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to rise tailing firmness in the London market and softening rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed down 0.55 percent at 391.05 rupees per kg in the previous session.
* London copper futures inched up on Tuesday, edging off a two-day low in the previous session, as a euro zone pact to raise IMF resources boosted market confidence. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
