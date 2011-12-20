MUMBAI Dec 20 India gold futures are likely to rise for a second straight day on Tuesday morning on a slight upside in the world market, while a weakening rupee at home lifting the landed cost of imported gold, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.2 percent higher at 27,692 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.

* International spot gold struggled to breach $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors remained nervous over the progress of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, while a firmer dollar may cap gains in bullion.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper, weakened early on Tuesday on fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to rise tailing firmness in the London market and softening rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed down 0.55 percent at 391.05 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper futures inched up on Tuesday, edging off a two-day low in the previous session, as a euro zone pact to raise IMF resources boosted market confidence. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)