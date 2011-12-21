MUMBAI Dec 21 India gold futures are likely to rise for a third straight day on Wednesday morning, following a rise in the overseas market, though appreciation of the rupee could limit the gains, analysts said. * The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.63 percent higher at 27,867 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session. * International spot edged higher to a one-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as upbeat economic data from the United States and Germany boosted market sentiment, and strong demand for Spanish debt buoyed the euro. * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. The Indian rupee rose early on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's assurance it will take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open steady as a firm rupee is seen outweighing the gains in the London market, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed up 1.35 percent at 396.35 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper rose slightly for a second straight day on Wednesday as signs of growth in the United States and Germany raised expectations that demand for the industrial metal will increase. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)