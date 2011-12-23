MUMBAI Dec 23 India's gold futures are likely to inch up on Friday, tracking a rebound in the overseas market, and take directional cues from the rupee, which was steady in early trade, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.4 percent lower at 27,698 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.

* International spot gold inched higher on Friday in thin trade, taking cues from higher equities after upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged investors, while the persistent gloom hanging over the euro zone weighed on sentiment.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. The rupee was at 52.69 to the dollar by 9:32 a.m., slightly firmer than its 52.72/73 close on Thursday.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains on a firm London market, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed 0.64 percent higher at 400.65 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.33 percent to $7,565.25 a tonne by 9:34 a.m., extending gains from the previous session. Prices have climbed 2.8 percent this week, snapping a two-week fall. Copper is still down 21 percent this year, its worst annual performance since 2008. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)