MUMBAI Dec 26 India's gold futures are
likely to ease on Monday morning on a firm rupee, which trimmed
the landed cost of imported gold in the world's biggest consumer
of bullion, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.06 percent higher at
27,796 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper.
* The rupee climbed in early trade on Monday on hopes that
recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data signalled underlying
strength in the U.S. economy, which could bolster demand for
riskier assets and encourage capital flows into emerging markets
such as India.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to fall tracking a weak Chinese
market compounded by the indian rupee that appreciated against
the dollar, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX closed 0.06 percent lower at 407 rupees per kg in the
previous session.
* Shanghai copper edged down on Monday, after rising nearly
3 percent in the previous week on a raft of upbeat U.S. economic
data, while concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and slower
global growth continued to weigh on sentiment.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)