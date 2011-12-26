MUMBAI Dec 26 India's gold futures are likely to ease on Monday morning on a firm rupee, which trimmed the landed cost of imported gold in the world's biggest consumer of bullion, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.06 percent higher at 27,796 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper.

* The rupee climbed in early trade on Monday on hopes that recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data signalled underlying strength in the U.S. economy, which could bolster demand for riskier assets and encourage capital flows into emerging markets such as India.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall tracking a weak Chinese market compounded by the indian rupee that appreciated against the dollar, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed 0.06 percent lower at 407 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* Shanghai copper edged down on Monday, after rising nearly 3 percent in the previous week on a raft of upbeat U.S. economic data, while concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and slower global growth continued to weigh on sentiment. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)