MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian gold futures are
likely to open steady on Tuesday tracking flat overseas markets
and will take cues from the rupee, which was little changed in
early trade, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.06 percent lower at
27,779 rupees per 10 grams on Monday.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper.
* International spot gold hovered around $1,600 an ounce on
Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines in the final week
of the year with lingering concerns about the euro zone debt
crisis.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to ease tracking the weak Chinese
market, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX closed 0.04 percent higher at 407.15 rupees per kg in
the previous session.
* Shanghai copper edged down in early trades on Tuesday.
* The London Metal Exchange was closed for Christmas
holidays.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)