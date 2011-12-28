MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian gold futures are
likely to open steady on Wednesday as a fall in the overseas
markets is seen offsetting a drop in rupee, which lifts landed
cost of imported gold, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.46 percent lower at
27,651 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. The
Indian rupee fell early on Wednesday dragged by dollar demand
from oil importers.
* International spot gold edged lower on Wednesday, tracking
falls in industrial metals and equities, as concerns about
global economic growth weighed on market sentiment amid thin
year-end trading volumes.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to ease tracking the weak London
market, though a weak rupee is seen limiting the downside,
analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX closed 0.97 percent lower at 403.2 rupees per kg in the
previous session.
* London copper dropped on Wednesday, snapping four days of
gains, on concern demand for the metal used in pipes and
electrical wires will wane after a report showed weak house
prices in the United States, the world's largest economy.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)