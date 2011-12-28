MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian gold futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday as a fall in the overseas markets is seen offsetting a drop in rupee, which lifts landed cost of imported gold, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.46 percent lower at 27,651 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. The Indian rupee fell early on Wednesday dragged by dollar demand from oil importers.

* International spot gold edged lower on Wednesday, tracking falls in industrial metals and equities, as concerns about global economic growth weighed on market sentiment amid thin year-end trading volumes.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to ease tracking the weak London market, though a weak rupee is seen limiting the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed 0.97 percent lower at 403.2 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper dropped on Wednesday, snapping four days of gains, on concern demand for the metal used in pipes and electrical wires will wane after a report showed weak house prices in the United States, the world's largest economy. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)