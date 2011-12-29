MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian gold futures are likely to extend the previous session's losses on Thursday morning, in line with a fall in the world market, which fell to a three month low, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 1.34 percent lower at 27,281 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday.

* A weak rupee may limit the fall, analysts said. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. It fell early on Thursday in anticipation of outflows as worries about Europe's economic health sent the euro tumbling and Asian equities weakened.

* International spot gold wallowed near a three-month low on Thursday, remaining under pressure due to a firm dollar, while investors fretted over an important Italian bond auction later in the day.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to edge lower following a drop in the London market, though a weak rupee is seen limiting the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed 0.91 percent lower at 399.55 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper fell on Thursday, dropping for a second straight session as a firm dollar weighed, while investors eyed an important Italian bond auction later in the day for further trading cues. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)