MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian gold futures are likely to rise nearly 1 percent on Friday morning on bargain-buying driven by a rebound in the overseas market and as rupee eased in early trades, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 1.63 percent lower at 26,836 rupees per 10 grams on Thursday, after falling to 26,517 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level for the first month contract since October 21.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper. The rupee fell early on Friday as oil importers stepped up dollar buying, traders said.

* International spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,557.94 an ounce.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to rise tracking a more-than 1 percent rise in the London market and on depreciation in the rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed 0.13 percent higher at 400.05 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper rose on Friday, snapping two days of declines, as signs of improvement in the U.S. economy spurred investors to increase bets on riskier assets such as commodities and equities. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)