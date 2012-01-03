MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian gold futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains on Tuesday morning, tracking a rise in the overseas markets, though a firm rupee is seen capping the upside.

* On Monday, the most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 0.19 percent to close at 27,382 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold and copper. The Indian rupee firmed in early trade in anticipation of capital inflows as stocks across Asia rose.

* In the world market, gold was trading at $1,578.44 per ounce by 0359 GMT.

COPPER

Copper futures are expected to rise, mirroring the London market, though a firm rupee is seen weighing on sentiments.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended up 0.44 percent at 407.8 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as an expansion in China's manufacturing boosted expectations that demand for industrial metals will increase in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)