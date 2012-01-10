MUMBAI Jan 10 India gold futures are likely to recover from their lowest level in nearly a week on Tuesday morning tracking gains in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.7 percent lower at 27,578 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,551 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3.

* Gold prices in the global market edged higher on Tuesday after two straight sessions of losses.

* A stronger rupee could limit the upside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open flat at their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday morning following overseas leads, though a stronger rupee could weigh on sentiment later, analysts said.

* The most-traded copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.7 percent lower at 399.05 rupees, after hitting an intra-day low of 397 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 29.

* London copper was 0.25 percent higher at $7,530 a tonne. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)