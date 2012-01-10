MUMBAI Jan 10 India gold futures are
likely to recover from their lowest level in nearly a week on
Tuesday morning tracking gains in overseas markets, analysts
said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.7 percent lower at
27,578 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,551
rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3.
* Gold prices in the global market edged higher on Tuesday
after two straight sessions of losses.
* A stronger rupee could limit the upside in prices. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open flat at their lowest level
in nearly two weeks on Tuesday morning following overseas leads,
though a stronger rupee could weigh on sentiment later, analysts
said.
* The most-traded copper for February delivery on the MCX
last ended 0.7 percent lower at 399.05 rupees, after hitting an
intra-day low of 397 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 29.
* London copper was 0.25 percent higher at $7,530
a tonne.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)