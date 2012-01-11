MUMBAI Jan 11 India gold futures are likely to recover from their lowest level in a week helped by firm overseas markets, though a higher rupee could limit the upside in prices, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.2 percent lower at 27,537 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,476 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 3.

* The rupee, which recovered in early trade, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold inched up and flirted with a key resistance level on Wednesday.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower weighed by global market, reversing from Tuesday's highest level in nearly a week.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 1.2 percent higher at 403.95 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 404.35 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 5.

* Copper fell for a second day in three in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)