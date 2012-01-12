MUMBAI Jan 12 India gold prices are likely to extend gains on Thursday morning, in line with overseas markets and firm physical demand back home, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 27,657 rupees per 10 grams, up 0.4 percent.

* Global gold prices edged higher on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's bond auction.

* A firm rupee is likely to cap the upside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metal, which is quoted in dollars.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower on Thursday, retreating from their highest level in a week, weighed by a firm rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.9 percent higher at 407.45, after hitting a high of 407.85 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 5. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)