MUMBAI Jan 13 India gold futures are
likely to ease from their highest level in a week, following
overseas markets and a rising rupee back home, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended almost flat at 27,665 rupees
per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,816 rupees, a level
last seen on Jan. 6.
* Comex gold for February delivery was down 0.56
percent at $1,638.5 an ounce.
* The rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metal,
which is quoted in dollars.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to fall by more than a percent,
from their highest level in more than three months, mirroring
overseas markets and a higher rupee back home, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended 2.3 percent higher at 416.80 rupees per kg,
after hitting a high of 418.80 rupees, a level last seen mid-
September.
* London copper slipped in Asian trading, snapping three
days of gains, as buying by Chinese consumers of the industrial
metal slowed before the start of the week-long Lunar New Year
holidays.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)