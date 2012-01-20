MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian copper futures are likely to open a tad lower, easing from their highest level in more than four months, as world prices came off highs and the rupee strengthened for a seventh consecutive session.

* LME copper was up 0.2 percent at $8,378 a tonne at 0422 GMT, after hitting a four-month high of $8,428.50 early.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the dollar-quoted yellow and red metal.

* The most-active Indian copper futures for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange ended up 1.2 percent on Thursday at 424 rupees per kg after hitting 425.70, rupees, a level last seen last September.

GOLD

Gold futures are expected to start marginally lower on the stronger rupee and lower world prices.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.47 percent lower at 27,347 rupees per 10 grams. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)