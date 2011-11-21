MUMBAI Nov 21 India copper futures are likely to open down on Monday, and extend losses by more than 1 percent, moving in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* On Saturday, the most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended flat at 388.75 rupees per kg.

* At 9:08 a.m. on Monday, three-month London copper was 1.22 percent lower at $7,461.25 a tonne.

* Copper in London fell on the apparent failure of U.S. politicians to agree on trimming the country's deficit, with investors waiting to see if the European Central Bank would step up and take a bigger role in tackling the debt crisis.

* The rupee, which is likely to weaken to its fresh 32-month low on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open a tad lower following similar leads in global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 0.3 percent higher at 28,704 rupees per 10 grams.

* Spot gold fell half a percent after its biggest weekly loss since September. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)