MUMBAI Nov 22 India copper futures are likely to rebound on Tuesday morning after losing more than 1 percent in the previous session, tracking firmness in the London market and on a weak rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended down 1.29 percent at 383.75 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* Indian rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal and gold.

* The Indian rupee slid past 52.2 against the dollar in opening trades on Tuesday, dropping to its lowest level in history, as broad gains in the dollar overseas and sustained demand from domestic oil refiners weighed.

* London copper futures edged higher on Tuesday, regaining ground after hitting one-month lows in the previous session, although a cloudy outlook for the global economy amid swelling debt in Europe and the United States may keep gains in check.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open higher after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous session as firmness in the world market and a drop in rupee are seen prompting bargain-buying, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 0.9 percent higher at 28,446 rupees per 10 grams.

* International spot gold gained half a percent on Tuesday, as a decline of more than 2 percent attracted some buyers, while worries about debt crises in both the United States and the euro zone are expected to keep sentiment fragile. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)