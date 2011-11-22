MUMBAI Nov 22 India copper futures are
likely to rebound on Tuesday morning after losing more than 1
percent in the previous session, tracking firmness in the London
market and on a weak rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for November delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended down 1.29 percent at
383.75 rupees per kg in the previous session.
* Indian rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal and gold.
* The Indian rupee slid past 52.2 against the dollar in
opening trades on Tuesday, dropping to its lowest level in
history, as broad gains in the dollar overseas and sustained
demand from domestic oil refiners weighed.
* London copper futures edged higher on Tuesday, regaining
ground after hitting one-month lows in the previous session,
although a cloudy outlook for the global economy amid swelling
debt in Europe and the United States may keep gains in check.
GOLD
Gold futures are likely to open higher after losing nearly 1
percent in the previous session as firmness in the world market
and a drop in rupee are seen prompting bargain-buying, analysts
said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
MCX last ended 0.9 percent higher at 28,446 rupees per 10 grams.
* International spot gold gained half a percent on Tuesday,
as a decline of more than 2 percent attracted some buyers, while
worries about debt crises in both the United States and the euro
zone are expected to keep sentiment fragile.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)