MUMBAI Nov 23 India's gold futures are likely to ease a tad following a recovery in the rupee from its record low amid steady overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 1.24 percent higher at 28,799 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee plays an important role in the determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.

* Gold prices in overseas markets traded steady around $1,700.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to extend gains for another session on Wednesday following overseas markets, although a recovery in the rupee from a record low could keep the upside in prices limited, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.7 percent higher at 386.60 rupees per kg.

* London copper rose for a second day as this month's decline of more than 6 percent made the metal more attractive, offsetting concerns that Europe's sovereign debt crisis will slow a global economic recovery. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)