MUMBAI Nov 24 India copper futures are likely to recover partly from their lowest level in more than two weeks, following overseas markets, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 1.6 percent lower at 380.45 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 375.80 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 11.

* Copper in London edged higher after falling to one-month lows in the previous session, although a gloomy outlook for the global economy restrained gains.

* Traders will also eye the rupee's movement, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to be steady on Thursday morning in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the most-traded gold for December delivery on the MCX ended flat at 28,780 rupees per 10 grams.

* Overseas gold steadied but declines in equities blamed on the euro zone crisis could prompt investors to sell bullion to cover losses. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)