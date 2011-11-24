MUMBAI Nov 24 India copper futures are
likely to recover partly from their lowest level in more than
two weeks, following overseas markets, analysts said.
* On Wednesday, the most-active copper for November delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 1.6 percent
lower at 380.45 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 375.80
rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 11.
* Copper in London edged higher after falling to one-month
lows in the previous session, although a gloomy outlook for the
global economy restrained gains.
* Traders will also eye the rupee's movement, which plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
GOLD
Gold futures are likely to be steady on Thursday morning in
tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.
* On Wednesday, the most-traded gold for December delivery
on the MCX ended flat at 28,780 rupees per 10 grams.
* Overseas gold steadied but declines in equities blamed on
the euro zone crisis could prompt investors to sell bullion to
cover losses.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)