MUMBAI Nov 25 India copper futures are likely to open a tad higher on Friday following a weaker rupee, analysts said, even as overseas markets remained steady.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.8 percent lower at 377.35 rupees per kg.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the red metal, which is quoted in dollars.

* London copper steadied, but is on track for a fourth straight week of decline.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open on a flat note following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 0.8 percent lower at 28,549 rupees per 10 grams.

* Gold in the global markets was barely changed at below $1,700 an ounce, heading for its second straight weekly fall. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)