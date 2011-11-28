MUMBAI Nov 28 India gold futures are
likely to rise by more than 1 percent, extending a recovery from
a week-low, in tandem with global markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.1 percent higher at
28,409 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck the lowest
level since Nov. 17 on Friday.
* Global gold gained more than 1 percent to above $1,700 an
ounce as the euro rose on hopes Europe will take a bolder step
to resolve a crippling debt crisis, while a recovery in equities
also prompted buying from investors.
* Firmness in the rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, could limit the
upside in prices.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to rise by more than 2 percent on
Monday morning following a similar trend in overseas markets,
though a firm rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for November delivery on
the MCX last ended steady at 377.55 rupees per kg.
* London copper climbed 3 percent in its biggest single-day
jump in a month, backed by a softer dollar and hopes Italy may
secure financial aid as Europe takes steps this week to ease
funding strains on the euro zone's troubled economies.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)