MUMBAI Nov 28 India gold futures are likely to rise by more than 1 percent, extending a recovery from a week-low, in tandem with global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.1 percent higher at 28,409 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck the lowest level since Nov. 17 on Friday.

* Global gold gained more than 1 percent to above $1,700 an ounce as the euro rose on hopes Europe will take a bolder step to resolve a crippling debt crisis, while a recovery in equities also prompted buying from investors.

* Firmness in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, could limit the upside in prices.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to rise by more than 2 percent on Monday morning following a similar trend in overseas markets, though a firm rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for November delivery on the MCX last ended steady at 377.55 rupees per kg.

* London copper climbed 3 percent in its biggest single-day jump in a month, backed by a softer dollar and hopes Italy may secure financial aid as Europe takes steps this week to ease funding strains on the euro zone's troubled economies. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)