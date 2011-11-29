MUMBAI Nov 29 India copper futures are
likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday morning, easing from its
highest level in a week in tandem with global markets, but
traders will eye the movement in the rupee for direction,
analysts said.
* The most-active coppper for November delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 2.3 percent higher
at 386.50 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 390 rupees, a
level last seen on Nov. 22.
* London copper pulled back, after posting its biggest
single-day gain in a month in the previous session.
* The Indian rupee, which traded mostly steady, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted red and yellow metal.
Gold
Gold futures are likely to open flat following global
markets and a steady rupee back home, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
MCX last ended 1.2 percent higher at 28,737 rupees per 10 grams.
* Global spot gold held steady above $1,700 per ounce, as
investors watch a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later
in the day.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)