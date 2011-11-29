MUMBAI Nov 29 India copper futures are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday morning, easing from its highest level in a week in tandem with global markets, but traders will eye the movement in the rupee for direction, analysts said.

* The most-active coppper for November delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 2.3 percent higher at 386.50 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 390 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 22.

* London copper pulled back, after posting its biggest single-day gain in a month in the previous session.

* The Indian rupee, which traded mostly steady, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red and yellow metal.

Gold

Gold futures are likely to open flat following global markets and a steady rupee back home, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended 1.2 percent higher at 28,737 rupees per 10 grams.

* Global spot gold held steady above $1,700 per ounce, as investors watch a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)