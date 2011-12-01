MUMBAI Dec 1 India copper futures are
likely to open a tad lower on Thursday morning, retreating from
the highest level in nine weeks, following overseas markets,
analysts said.
* The most-traded copper for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 4.5 percent higher at 409.90
rupees, after global central banks' surprise intervention to
provide needed liquidity to the financial system.
* The contract struck an intra-day high of 415.70 rupees, a
level last seen on Sept. 20.
* London copper fell 1 percent on Thursday after rising the
most in a month in the previous session as poor Chinese
manufacturing data trimmed some of the optimism spurred by a
move by major central banks to aid distressed European lenders.
Gold
Gold futures are likely to steady at their highest level in
two weeks, following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts
said.
* The most-active December gold contract on the MCX
last ended 1.3 percent higher at 29,061 rupees per 10 grams,
after hitting a high of 29,186 rupees, a level last seen on Nov.
16.
* Spot gold prices traded steady on Thursday, retaining
their 1.7 percent gain in the previous session.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)