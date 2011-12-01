MUMBAI Dec 1 India copper futures are likely to open a tad lower on Thursday morning, retreating from the highest level in nine weeks, following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-traded copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 4.5 percent higher at 409.90 rupees, after global central banks' surprise intervention to provide needed liquidity to the financial system.

* The contract struck an intra-day high of 415.70 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 20.

* London copper fell 1 percent on Thursday after rising the most in a month in the previous session as poor Chinese manufacturing data trimmed some of the optimism spurred by a move by major central banks to aid distressed European lenders.

Gold

Gold futures are likely to steady at their highest level in two weeks, following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active December gold contract on the MCX last ended 1.3 percent higher at 29,061 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,186 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 16.

* Spot gold prices traded steady on Thursday, retaining their 1.7 percent gain in the previous session. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)