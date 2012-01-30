MUMBAI Jan 30 India gold futures are
likely to ease on Monday from their highest level in more than a
month, tracking global markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.11 percent higher at
27,990 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.
* The contract had struck one-month high of 28,084 rupees on
Friday, a level last seen in mid-December.
* Weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
could limit the downside in prices.
* Gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising to its
highest in more than seven weeks.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to fall more than a percent on
Monday morning in tandem with global markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX ended flat at 425.65 rupees per kg in the previous
session.
* London copper recoiled from a four-month high on
Monday on investor caution ahead of expected details on a
debt swap agreement for Greece.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)