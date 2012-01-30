MUMBAI Jan 30 India gold futures are likely to ease on Monday from their highest level in more than a month, tracking global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.11 percent higher at 27,990 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.

* The contract had struck one-month high of 28,084 rupees on Friday, a level last seen in mid-December.

* Weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, could limit the downside in prices.

* Gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising to its highest in more than seven weeks.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall more than a percent on Monday morning in tandem with global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended flat at 425.65 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper recoiled from a four-month high on Monday on investor caution ahead of expected details on a debt swap agreement for Greece. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)