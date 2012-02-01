MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian gold futures are likely to extend gains in early trade on Wednesday due to a weaker rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.07 percent higher at 28,078 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee, which weakened on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-denominated yellow and red metal.

* Global gold was steady, after posting its biggest monthly gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the first month of 2012.

COPPER

India copper futures are likely to open a tad higher on Wednesday on a fall in the rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.96 percent higher at 417.15 rupees per kg.

* Copper in London was steady on Wednesday, buoyed by a rosier-than-expected official estimate for Chinese factory growth. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)