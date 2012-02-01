MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian gold futures are
likely to extend gains in early trade on Wednesday due to a
weaker rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.07 percent higher at
28,078 rupees per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which weakened on Wednesday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of dollar-denominated yellow
and red metal.
* Global gold was steady, after posting its biggest monthly
gain since August with an 11-percent rise in the first month of
2012.
COPPER
India copper futures are likely to open a tad higher on
Wednesday on a fall in the rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended 0.96 percent higher at 417.15 rupees per kg.
* Copper in London was steady on Wednesday, buoyed by a
rosier-than-expected official estimate for Chinese factory
growth.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)