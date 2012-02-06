MUMBAI Feb 6 India gold futures are
likely to open higher, recovering from Friday's sharp losses,
following a similar trend overseas, analysts said.
* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.26 lower at 27,891 rupees
per 10 grams in the previous session, after losing 1.89 percent
on Friday.
* Spot gold rebounded on Monday as Asian buyers rushed to
snatch bargains after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped
prices fall nearly 2 percent in the previous session.
* A stronger rupee could weigh on sentiment later in the
day. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the red and yellow metals, which are quoted in dollars.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower on Monday following
overseas markets, and a stronger rupee back home, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX ended
flat at 424.10 rupees per kg in the previous session.
* London copper slipped on Monday as investors were cautious
ahead of a looming deadline for Greece to accept the terms of a
new bailout deal, offsetting encouraging U.S. jobs data that
pushed prices up almost 3 percent in the previous session.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)