BRIEF-Sai Baba Investment & Commercial Enterprises approves stock split in the ratio of 1:10
June 12 Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd
MUMBAI Feb 7 India's gold futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday morning, following overseas markets, though a stronger rupee could weigh on prices later, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended up 0.16 percent at 27,936 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session.
* Global gold was trading steady $1,720.70 an ounce, as investors remain focused on the development in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow and red metals, which are quoted in dollars.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open a tad lower following global markets and the stronger rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.12 percent lower at 418.85 rupees per kg on Monday.
* London copper was trading 0.46 percent lower at $8,471 a tonne on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.23 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.520 pct(12