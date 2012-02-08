MUMBAI Feb 8 India gold futures are likely to extend gains to their highest level in more than two months, following a similar trend overseas, though a stronger rupee could limit the upside in prices, analysts said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 1.56 percent higher at 28,373 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,404 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.

* Global gold was trading $1,747.10/$1,747.90 an ounce as against at $1,744.90/1,745.90 at 9:41 a.m., with investors remaining cautious as Greece again delayed making a decision on a bailout package.

* The Indian rupee, which traded stronger, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open a tad higher following global markets, analysts said.

* The most-traded copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.57 percent higher at 421.25 rupees per kg.

* London copper was 0.39 percent higher at $8,538 a tonne. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)