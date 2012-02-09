MUMBAI Feb 9 India's gold futures are seen opening lower on Thursday, coming off from a more than two-month high tracking overseas losses, though a weaker rupee could limit the downside in prices.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed 0.69 percent lower at 28,176 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday.

* The contract had struck a high of 28,434 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on Dec. 14.

* Global spot gold inched lower, after a nearly 1-percent drop in the previous session, as Greece was seen moving closer to a debt deal after talks that have dragged on for days.

* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal as well as copper.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to nudge up at open aided by a weaker rupee.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX closed 0.87 percent higher at 424.90 rupees per kg in the previous session.

* London copper was steady on Thursday, holding near this year's peak, after a slight uptick in inflation from top copper consumer China. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)