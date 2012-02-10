MUMBAI Feb 10 India gold futures are likely to open lower, easing from their highest level in more than two months, following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.64 percent higher at 28,357 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session, after hitting a high of 28,511 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.

* COMEX gold for April delivery was down 0.36 percent at $1,734.6 an ounce.

* A weaker rupee could limit the fall in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower following a similar trend overseas, analysts said.

* Copper for February delivery last ended 2.18 percent higher at 434.15 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures fell nearly 1 percent, after rising to five-month highs in the previous session. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)