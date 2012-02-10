MUMBAI Feb 10 India gold futures are
likely to open lower, easing from their highest level in more
than two months, following overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended 0.64 percent higher at
28,357 rupees per 10 grams in the previous session, after
hitting a high of 28,511 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.
* COMEX gold for April delivery was down 0.36
percent at $1,734.6 an ounce.
* A weaker rupee could limit the fall in prices. The rupee
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower following a similar
trend overseas, analysts said.
* Copper for February delivery last ended 2.18
percent higher at 434.15 rupees per kg.
* London copper futures fell nearly 1 percent, after rising
to five-month highs in the previous session.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)